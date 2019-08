Veteran NBA big man Ekpe Udoh (208 cm, Baylor’10) has agreed to terms on a deal to play for the Shougang Beijing Ducks (China-CBA). He is a Nigerian-American player who played for the Nigerian National Team in 2016.

Udoh spent the last two seasons playing in the NBA for the Utah Jazz. In 2018-19 the defensive specialist averaged 2.3 ppg and 1.8 rpg in 52 games.