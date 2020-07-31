Joe Effiong, Uyo

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom has elected its state executive council during a congress at Godswill Akpabio Stadium, yesterday with Udo Ekpenyong emerging the chairman to lead 38 others in the new executive.

The congress was originally scheduled to hold in March but had to be postponed because of COVID-19.

A total of 3,845 delegates took part in the congress which also produced Harrison Ekpo as secretary and Borono Bassey as publicity secretary of the party.

Ekpenyong is a former political adviser to former governor Victor Attah, and until his election, was the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, on the occasion, said the party is challenged to do more for the growth of the state despite its numerous achievements and commended the efforts of the outgoing executive in repositioning and enthroning peace in the affairs of the party.

Emmanuel said God has always given the PDP direction and victory in all elections it has contested even as it has remained a model of party politics and political democracy in the country.

The governor urged the new chairman to maintain the democratic tradition of the party and remain close to God and be faithful to the ideals of the party.

Ekpenyong, who attributed his election to God, promised to be focused and determined to consolidate on gains made and take the party to greater heights.

He commended the outgoing executive for laying a good foundation and promised political inclusion and consultations while giving the party a human face even as he solicited loyalty fromparty members.

Outgoing chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo, lauded the cooperation of party faithful and said his tenure witnessed the institutionalisation of internal democracy and repositioned the party as an instrument for attaining electoral victories.

Earlier, Chairman of the Congress Committee and former deputy governor of Abia State, Eric Nwakama, lauded the cooperation and level of organisation in the party in the area and tasked elected officers to give maximum cooperation to the party leader and the new chairman.