Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom state has finally elected its state executive council at a congress held at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Thursday with Mr Udo Ekpenyong emerging an unopposed state chairman to lead 38 others in the new exco.

The state congress was originally scheduled to hold in March this year but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 3,845 delegates took part in the state congress which also produced Mr Harrison Ekpo as the new state Secretary and Mr Borono Bassey as Publicity Secretary of the party.

Ekpenyong is a former political adviser to former Governor Victor Attah and untill his election was the State Commmissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Governor Udom Emmanuel at the occasion said the party is challenged to do more for the growth of the state despite its numerous achievements and commended the efforts of the outgoing SEC in repositioning the party and enthroning peace in the affairs of the party.

Emmanuel maintained that God has always given the PDP direction and victory in all elections it has contested even as the PDP in the state has remained a model of party politics and political democracy in the country.

The Governor urged the new chairman to maintain the democratic tradition of the party and remain close to God and be faithful to the ideals of the party.

In his acceptance speech Ekpenyong who attributed his election to God promised to be focused and determined to consolidate on gains made and take the party to greater heights.

He commended the outgoing SEC for laying a good foundation for the new SEC and promised political inclusion and consultation while giving the party a human face even as he solicited for loyalty from party members.

“Together we make a solemn promise not to let the party down and to work closely with the leader of the party and state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel.” He pledged.

The outgoing chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo, lauded the cooperation of party faithfuls and said his tenure witnessed the institutionalization of internal democracy within the party and repositioned the party as an instrument for attaining electoral victories.

“We used persuasion to create harmony and peaceful co-existence within, while we wielded the rod against those who sought to divide us through the employment of selfish schemes. The task of constantly maintaining that delicate balance was herculean but it paid off greatly.” Ekpo said.

Earlier, chairman of the Congress Committee and former deputy governor of Abia State, Mr Eric Nwakama lauded the cooperation and level of organisation in the party in the area and tasked elected officers to give maximum cooperation to the leader of the party and the new chairman in the state. END