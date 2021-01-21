From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has expressed shock over the death of its state chairman, Obong Udo Ekpenyong.

Ekpenyong died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 19.

The party, through its state Publicity Secretary, Borono Bassey, said: “He died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from complications traceable to the novel COVID-19 virus.

“PDP has been thrown into unimaginable grief by the news of his passing even as we condole with the bereaved family.

“We are confident that God Almighty who is the source of all comfort will grant us the grace to bear this tragic loss.”

Ekpenyong became the third state chairman of PDP to have passed on. The inaugural state chairman of the party, Joe Ating and his successor, Tony Emenyi, had also passed on even though they had vacated the office by then.

The main opposition in the state, the APC had also lost its state chairman, Ime Okopido recently.