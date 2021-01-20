From: Joe Effiong, Uyo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has expressed shock over the sudden death of their state chairman, Obong Udo Ekpenyong.

Ekpenyong who assumed office on July 31, 2020, as the 6th state Chairman of the party, but first from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District of the state, died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 19, 2020.

The party through its state publicity secretary, Mr.Borono Bassey, while relying on Ekpenyong’s doctor’s report, said: “He died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from complications traceable to the novel Covid-19 virus.”

Ekpenyong until assuming office as party Chairman, was the immediate past Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Akwa Ibom State and a former member of the National Executive Committee of the Party. He was also a former Political Adviser to Governor Victor Attah as well as a one time Chairman of Ukanafun Local Government Area.

“Our Party, the PDP has been thrown into unimaginable grief by the news of his passing even as we condole with the bereaved family.

We are confident that God Almighty who is the source of all comfort will grant us the grace to bear this tragic loss.” The party said.

Ekpenyong became the third state chairman of PDP to have passed on. The inaugural state chairman of the party, Chief Joe Ating and his successor, Chief Tony Emenyi had also passed.on even though they had vacated the office by then.

The main opposition in the state, the APC had also lost its state chairman, Mr Ime Okopido recently.