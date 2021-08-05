By Gabriel Dike

Impact Mission Initiative (IMI) has concluded plans to recognise 25 prominent Nigerians for their contributions to national development at public lecture/award billed for August 7 at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

IMI Director, Victor Cletus, who disclosed this during a visit to The Sun Publishing Limited, Ikeja City Office, said over 100 eminent Nigerians were nominated for the award. He said a panel went through the nominations submitted and 25 prominent Nigerians in different fields were shortlisted for the award.

Cletus said the awardees include Ray Ekpu, veteran journalist; a Lagos-based lawyer, Tunji Abayomi; Agatha Amata, CEO of Rave TV; David Iornem, a former senator; Raphael Kiandiko, general manager, East and Central Africa, Atlast Copco; Greg Mbadiwe, chief executive office, KingsCelias Hotel and Suites; Tajudeen Ajide, outgoing chairman, Surulere council; Lizzie Ekpendu, officer in charge of female prisons, Kirikiri; Bayo Adefuye, the former sole administrator of Yaba Local Council Development Area; Caroline Oghuma, head, Corporate Communications, MultiChoice.

Others are Lucy Newman, transformational leader; Utchay Odims, United Nations Youth Ambassador, David Egwu, United Nations Youth Ambassador, Okosi Chukwunwike of GNB Group, Ano Anyanwu, 1st vice district governor, Lions Club International, Tanko Ibrahim, a freight forwarder; Freeman Osonuga, managing director, Adloyalty Business Network Ltd., Gift McDunhill Obioha, ICT expert, Isaiah Anthony, telecoms expert, Rosemary Emeka Agu, owner, Sky High School and Kaldi Africa Ltd.

He said the lecture entitled: “Proactive and Purposeful Leadership for Exponential Development in Africa,” will be delivered by former vice chancellor, University of Uyo, Akpan Hogan Ekpo.

The IMI director said the Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to Nigeria, Wallace Williams, will be part of the lecture, noting ‘’there will also be a panel session to discuss on the theme of the lecture.

Also expected at the event are Gbenga Omotosho, Commissioner for Information, Lagos State, Ukeh Onuoha, managing director/editor-in-chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Opral Benson, Consul Consulate of Liberia Republic, Lagos, Nicky Lenengetai and Consul, Kenya Consulate, Lagos.

