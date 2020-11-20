Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The management of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, has directed all newly admitted students for the 2019/2020 academic session to resume for academic activities on Monday, November 23rd, 2020.

In a statement signed by the institution’s Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, the students are expected to complete their registration exercise on time.

According to the statement, all Pre-degree, Diploma and 100 level students of the university are expected to be on campus as from Monday, November 23rd, 2020.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Edward Olanipekun, however, assured parents, guardians and all the returning students of adequate COVID-19 precautions and protocols which have been put in place by the university management.

All returning students are hereby advised to take personal COVID-19 precautions by ensuring that they have their face masks and hand sanitizers with them at all times on campus.