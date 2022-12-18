From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

A medical student of the Ekiti State University(EKSU), Ado Ekiti, Mr Victor Ogungbemi, has solicited over N7 million from charitable Nigerians to allow him to undergo surgery on his left hand in India.

Ogungbemi said kidnappers shot him in 2017 along Okene, Kogi State when he was returning from a trip where he took a relation for an entrance examination into the School of Nursing in Obagende.

According to him, he has lost one of his legs, amputated and he is dying, saying he needs help from well-meaning Nigerians to undergo surgery on his hand in India.

“I am dying, the situation is seriously pathetic, I can’t help myself, even to resume back to college is difficult because, since there is no hand to handle to continue my course again, I am hopeless, I need assistance from Nigerians, to have my health back and to continue my course.”

Ogungbemi said he was in his third year at the College of Medicine in EKSU when the incident happened in 2017, adding that his coursemates have all graduated from school, and would like to go back if help comes from Nigerians.

He also appealed to Ekiti and Ondo State governments to assist him because his parents are from the two states, noting he had also written for assistance to the Ekiti State government on 18th July 2022 but no reply yet.

According to his medical report, Dr AA Olasinde, is the Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, from the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, and he has visited Afe Babalola Multi-System Hospital and other hospitals which are managing him for medical assistance.

“I have been to FMC, Owo, also Afe Babalola Multi-System Hospital where they managed my health. Later, my consultant, Dr Akinmade, suggested that this hand, there is no way they can manage it here, except it will lead to amputation or it cannot fold again, but if I can take the hand to India, for further surgery.

“They have helped me to send the CT scan to India, they saw the spots and said they can do the surgery and they have sent the medical bill to us.

Since then, I have been looking for money to go for the surgery. I have written letters to Ondo and Ekiti State governments, nothing has come out of it.”

He is appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to assist him to be able to overcome his present situation caused by insecurity when kidnappers took over the road along Kogi State and were shooting sporadically and their bullets hit him in the hand and leg.

“My left leg is already amputated now, but I need assistance financially to go for surgery on my left hand in India. The bill is N7 million for the surgery, and other bills running into N12 million.”

Ogungbemi can be contacted on mobile number 07032564428 and Account Number: 6002594410 Heritage Bank.