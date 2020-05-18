Nigerian boxing champion based in United Kingdom, Olanrewaju Ekundayo has reiterated his desire to bring his title defence to Nigeria.

Olanrewaju known as Larry Ekundayo revealed his determination to hold one of his future fights in his home country, while featuring in a Skype interview on BCOS TV sports programme, Fans Forum.

The Lagos born boxer, who attempted to bring his fight to Nigeria in 2019, said he was undaunted by Nigerians’ failure to deliver major international title fight to the country.

According to the IBF European Welterweight Champion, his aim was to make boxing more popular and also inspire young boxers in Nigeria.

“The major reason why I’m planning to bring my bout to Nigeria is to educate people about boxing because, a lot of people have the wrong impression about boxing”, the boxer said. “The fight in Nigeria will inspire our youths to channel their energy into positive ventures like boxing and other games”, he added.

As a 12-year-old kid growing up in Nigeria’s most populated city of Lagos, Larry Ekundayo never planned to be a boxer, rather his dream was to be a lawyer, engineer or doctor, like many other young boys of his age.

Ekundayo started off his amateur career in Ilupeju area of Lagos, where he trained at a school compound before going on to represent Lagos State at the National Sports Festival in 1998 and 2000.

He won fought and one gold medal in each of Bamterweight and Welterweight categories.