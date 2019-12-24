Ekureku Team Betta, heartily felicitates with our supersonic, pragmatic and dynamic Boss, Hon. Dr. Betta Edu on her elevation and appointment as Honourable Commissioner for Health, Cross River State Executive Council (2019-2023).

Ma, your appointment is a well-deserved one and the right choice made by our most digital Governor.

As you bring in your wealth of experience to bear in your new role, we pray for God’s wisdom upon you.

Accept our warmth congratulations once again.

Signed:

Mr. Kelvin Ezor

Mr. Cyril Paul