Sebestine T. Eke

In an era of political apocalypse, Nigeria drudges along as a giant being whipped in line to join a pseudo-democratic culture. Our democracy, at its very core, has continued to face challenges, with persistent calls for change and reform. Some have christened such calls and clamour as true federalism, fiscal federalism, restructuring and some have even tagged it devolution of powers from the centre to the federating units.

But warts and all, our federation remains shaky because of the unfriendly tenets embedded in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, as amended, it has sort of reduced our system to a feeding-bottle democracy. One which cries like a baby, and where a nursing mother must constantly rush to breastfeed the baby. Today, Nigeria’s federating states have remained toddlers and babies constantly crying for milk, oil money, as the nursing mother, Federal Government, continues to expend energy to cater for the babies.

Critically, it is in this constitutional malaise that former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, representing Enugu West Senatorial District, has proved otherwise that Nigeria can sincerely chart her course to a better federation in a win-win situation. Between 2007 and 2018, Ekweremadu led in advancing the frontiers of Nigeria’s constitutionalism, bringing to bear many lofty constitutional amendments in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

Between 2010 and 2011, Ekweremadu, as Deputy Senate President, under the leadership of Senator David Mark, was instrumental in invoking the Doctrine of Necessity that now empowers the Vice President to assume power whenever the President becomes incapacitated for whatever reason. That piece of legislation will ever remain timeless in the annals of Nigeria. Thus, no one will ever be quick to forget the dexterity and patriotic contributions of the trio of Mark, Ekweremadu and then Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN.

Within the realm of Nigeria’s struggle to reset its constitution and democracy, Ekweremadu had argued passionately for true federalism, a single tenure limit for President and governors. He has also not minced words that, in the composition and architecture of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, the framers inadvertently over-concentrated power at the centre in the hands of the President. More so, it is even cumbersome to tinker or amend the Constitution without the support of governors and mobilising 2/3 state Houses of Assembly across the country.

In Nigeria’s chequered history and attempt to retool its electoral system, Ekweremadu has also shown an unwavering commitment to that task. In particular reference to that contribution is the amendment that limits the time frame of election petitions and jurisdictions. With that amendment, Nigeria’s electoral jurisprudence has been refined to meet global standards. Again, his efforts during the 8th Senate at halting Nigeria’s climate of violent elections, rigging machines and gunboat democracy through constitutional amendment for electronic voting system and transmission of elections results electronically would have been his greatest legislative achievement, were it not for lack of presidential assent the already passed bill. Yet, hope is not lost in saving Nigeria from gun-toting elections, as recently witnessed in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Within the West African sub-region, Ekweremadu has also made his mark by leading in formulating laws to guide in the remaking of the ECOWAS body. As the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Ekweremadu spearheaded many legislations that empowered ECOWAS as a reputable organisation with constitutional powers over its members state. As the then Deputy Senate President, he was the arrowhead of Nigeria’s strategic role in many parliamentary engagements around the world, including the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and International Parliamentary Association. In these roles, Ekweremadu championed the global crusade for parliamentary democracy around the world.

While he has remained a behemoth at the national and global level, Ekweremadu’s contribution to the South East geopolitical zone and Enugu State in particular bears all the hallmark of a great and indisputable leader. Even in the midst of the marginalisation of the the South East as a state policy by the present federal government, Ekweremadu has remained unperturbed, staking his neck in defence of the Igbo people. Over the last 15 years, Ekweremadu has been one of the lawmakers in the country who have attracted infrastructural development to his senatorial district even to the consternation of his allies and foes. With a senatorial district that comprises Agwu, Aninri, Ezeagu Oji-River and Udi, his projects are littered across the district and other parts of Enugu State. His ambition is to ensure that as a representative of the people, their aspirations are met, through the facilitation of infrastructure to enhance their economic wellbeing and development.

Ekweremadu was born on May 12, 1962, in Amachara Mpu, Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State. He attended St. Dominic’s Secondary School, Ugiri, and later finished at Boys’ Secondary School, Umueze. For his university education, he attended University of Nsukka (UNN), where he bagged bachelor’s and master’s degrees. In 2014, he was awarded a PhD in Law. He has also written and published extensively on Constitutional Law, parliamentary democracy and legislative advocacy.

At the age of 35, Ekweremadu had fortune thrust upon him, as William Shakespeare would say, when he was elected chairman of Aninri Local Government Area. In 2002, under then Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, Ekweremadu was appointed Secretary to the State Government. He would later be elected to the Senate in 2003, where he has traversed as a colossus that he is. Before becoming Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu, who is married to Lady Nnwanneka, was also vice chairman, Senate Committee on Information, and led several National Assembly Constitutional Amendment committees. Ekweremadu, who has also been crowned by his kinsmen as Ikeoha 1 of Ndigbo, clocked 58 on May 12.

Conversely, the former Deputy Senate President also had a rough patch in his political expedition. Apart from facing stiff opposition from federal authorities in his undaunted and staunch support for the Igbo agenda, he has had to confront many political obstacles. In 2019, despite his unalloyed support for Igbo course, Ekweremadu was attacked by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Germany when he went to celebrate the Igbo New Yam Festival with the Igbo community in that country. Notwithstanding these sacrifices, Ekweremadu has continued to roar like a Lion and tall like an Iroko. As he continues to pursue rigorously the causes that will better humanity, society, himself and Enugu State, we can only thank God for giving us a star like him.

Ekweremadu’s demeanour is one that Ndi Igbo, Nigeria and Enugu State in particular will surely beckon on in the future as we navigate Nigeria’s path to a sustainable democracy. Therefore, there is a sense in which the totality of these qualities and exploits make him an indefatigable man of many seasons. Happy Birthday Ikeoha 1 of Ndi Igbo!

•Eke wrote from Umuopu, Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North, Enugu State