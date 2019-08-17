The youth wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo has said that the latest attack on former Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu was an ominous sign that some fire of revolution might have begun to burn across the land.

It however condemned the purported assault on the lawmaker at a New Yam celebration event in Nuremburg German and called for a more humane approach to things.

In a statement this evening, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President- General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide watched keenly the recent harassment and assault on the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Sen Ike Ekweremadu at the New Yam Festival in Nuremberg, Germany, as a calculated plot to destroy the elite conspiracy theories and concepts, and instil disciplinary actions against Igbo leaders by suspected Biafra agitators who feel that our leaders brought the current ordeal Igbo are facing now in Nigeria.

“We condemned vehemently the introduction of mob action against Igbo leaders, as this is wrong precedence that should be condemned. We believe that there are likely more targeted Igbo leaders on their lists, who may face the consequences of failed leadership in the South East, but Ekweremadu’s assault is contrary to Igbo norms and values, and should be condemned vehemently by all stakeholders.

“From intelligence report, revolution has begun in Igbo land; Igbo leaders should be careful; they are no longer safe across the globe; this assault on Ekweremadu was to test run what is likely to happen to other marked leaders. If this ugly trend remained unchecked, it will bring doom to Igbo leadership.

“We call for a ceasefire on violence against Igbo leaders, but urge that South-East political leaders find a means to make peace between all the stakeholders in the South East, especially the youths and agitators.”