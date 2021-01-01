Former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has urged Nigerians not to despair over the challenges of 2020, saying with prayers, right policies and collective actions, 2021 will be a better year.

Ekweremadu equally gave assurances on accelerated processes to deliver better electoral laws early in the new year.

The lawmaker stated this, yesterday, in his New Year message to Nigerians.

“2020 has, no doubt, been a challenging year for the world and also for Nigeria as a nation. The citizens in particular have been through tough times. But, we should nevertheless continue to trust in God. With prayers, right policies, hard work, and commitment to the collective national interest, 2021 will be better,” he said.