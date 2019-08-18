Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called on the German authorities to ensure that those who attacked Senator Ike Ekweremadu, at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival in Nuremberg, Germany, face the consequences of their actions.

In a statement she personally signed, Dabiri-Erewa described the incident as an embarrassment to the country.

While condemning the attack on the former Deputy Senate President and current serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, she applauded the fact that some of the culprits who perpetrated the act have been apprehended.

According to the NIDCOM boss, “it is also shamefully pathetic that an event which was nobly put together by the Ndigbo in Germany whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, to amongst other things provide a forum for the Diasporans and various stakeholders to network and to facilitate a better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses, ended up in such a disgraceful manner.

“We appeal to Nigerians to be of good behaviour wherever they find themselves because such incidents tarnish the image of the country.”