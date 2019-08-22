Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The German government Thursday night said it was aware of the attack on the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, assuring that it will deal with the perpetrators according to its laws.

The German government also disclosed that the attack on Ekweremadu is being investigated by the police in Nuremberg and Bavaria.

An official of the German Embassy, Abuja, who spoke with Daily Sun, said the German Foreign Ministry was aware of the situation and was monitoring the events.

“The information of the attack has reached us with great concern at the Embassy and also at the Foreign Ministry. We, of course, strictly condemn it and we are against any form of politically-motivated violence,” the official said.

The German official further said that the German authorities in Nuremberg and Bavaria were looking into the incident, adding that “the matter is being investigated by the police.”

Ekweremadu was attacked by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg, Germany, last week while attending the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival as a speaker and special guest of honour.

But the German official further assured that perpetrators of the Nuremberg attack will be brought to book, saying that the matter is being investigated by the police and will be dealt with according to German law.

“We wish the former Deputy Senate President a speedy recovery and that we are glad that no serious injuries were inflicted on him from what we have learnt, but we just wish him a speedy recovery and hope that he is enjoying good health,” the official added.