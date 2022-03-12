From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu yesterday announced his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in Enugu state, insisting that there was no zoning arrangement in place in the state.

Ekweremadu said there was no time and place when the leaders of the state sat down to agree on zoning of the governorship of the state and challenged the proponents of zoning in the state to show proof of such an arrangement.

He said none of the past governors of the state including the incumbent, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, emerged on the basis of zoning.

Ekweremadu who said zoning couldn’t have made him a five-term Senator, advised that while they balance equity and justice, they should also ensure that there was sufficient content or capacity, as that was the only thing that would take them to the promised land.

He said, “in summary, nobody ever sat down to talk about zoning in Enugu State, but luckily and we thank God that every part of Enugu State has witnessed governorship except the people of Awgu.”

He noted that Enugu East has produced three Governors in Chief Jim Nwobodo, C.C. Onoh and Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, Enugu North two, Okwesilieze Nwodo and the incumbent, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, while Enugu West has produced only one, Sullivan Chime.

Ekweremadu who also introduced the Director General of his campaign organization, Ogbonna Asogwa, said: “I don’t want to be a zonal governor. I want to be the Governor of Enugu State. Those talking of zoning are not sincere; they have people they are fronting as the next Governor of Enugu State.”

