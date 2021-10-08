From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has dismissed, as fake, the report that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and assured his supporters that there was nothing to worry about.

He said the report, “like others before it, represented only the unholy imagination of the authors and their sponsors.”

In a post vide his verified Facebook account, the Senator said: “My attention has been called to a fake story making the rounds, purporting that I was arrested by the EFCC. I could not have bothered about such spurious tales, but for the concerns shown by my friends and supporters through calls and messages.

“The fact of the matter is that there was no such arrest and I have never been arrested by the EFCC.

“The public should, therefore, ignore this and other such hatchet reports and smear campaigns, as they only represent the unholy imaginations of the authors and their sponsors.”

