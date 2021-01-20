Leaders of Enugu West Senatorial District, led by former senate deputy president and senator representing the zone in the National Assembly, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, pledged their commitment towards the sustenance of existing peace and good governance entrenched in the state by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The leaders who made the pledge when they paid a visit to Ugwuanyi at Government House, Enugu, to wish him a Happy New Year, reassured the governor of the support and solidarity of the people of Enugu West senatorial district.

Speaking on behalf of the zone, Senator Ekweremadu told Governor Ugwuanyi, whom he described as “a symbol of peace” that the people of Enugu West would continue to stand by him to ensure that he actualises all his lofty visions for the state.

The former deputy senate president commended the governor for his administrative ingenuity as well as the professionalism he displayed in effectively leading Enugu State out of all the challenges that confronted Nigeria in 2020, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS protest which culminated in the nation’s second recession in five years, to remain one of the most peaceful, safest and progressive states in the country.

Ekweremadu frowned at the handiwork of political jobbers, who he said attempted to plant discord in the state, and went further to reassure Ugwuanyi that the people of Enugu West were committed to his administration’s peace and good governance initiatives in the state.

The lawmaker, therefore, applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for the long-held relationship that has been existing between him and leaders of Enugu West.

Throwing their weights behind Ekweremadu, deputy minority leader of the House of Representatives and member representing Awgu/Aninri/ Orji River Federal Constituency, Toby Okechukwu and his Udi/Ezeagu counterpart, Dennis Amadi, told Governor Ugwuanyi that they were impressed with the existing peace and good governance in Enugu State, reassuring of the collective resolve of the people of Enugu West to sustain and promote the enduring peace and progress in the state.