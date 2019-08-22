Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Following the recent attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany, the Federal Government has offered travel advice as precautionary measures against such occurrence.

This is even as the government assured Nigerians that it will work with relevant authorities in Germany to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were brought to book to serve as deterrence to others.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged government officials travelling abroad to inform the ministry and Nigerian missions in destination countries of their travel schedules to ensure their security and safety.

In a statement by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, the government, while condemning the attack, reminded all dignitaries to endeavour to bring to the notice of the Ministry and Missions abroad, their impending travel schedules.

Nwonye added that the reminder was to enable the ministry scrutinise thoroughly, the security status of the organisations inviting them for the meeting.

Nwonye also said the measure will also provide an opportunity to make adequate preparation, as well as take concrete steps to ensure that host law enforcement agencies are on hand to guarantee their comprehensive security.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader, has also threatened to attack government officials especially those from the South-East visiting any country abroad, placing a N1 million reward on credible information on their travel itinerary.

The group vowed to sustain its attacks on those it termed enemies of Biafra outside the shores of the country.

“We are waiting for them and their trumpeters in all the civilized nations of the world. The story of their humiliation will become a subject of study in foreign institutions. Our struggle has shifted to the international arena where every eye will be watching and taking note.”

This was contained in a statement issued by IPOB head of directorate, Mazi Chika Edozie.

The group lambasted those who have frowned on the assualt on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany last week.

According to Edozie, they are faceless sycophants with no iota of influence on the ground in Biafraland apart from dishing out meaningless drivel in the name of press statements.

“As we march ahead in this sacred cause to restore our honour and dignity as a people no obstacle, be it human or material will be allowed to stand in our way. Very soon we shall show Dave Umahi the Fulani slave in Ebonyi Government House that IPOB has not only the capacity and reach but also the power through the grace of CHUKWUOKIKEABIAMA to achieve our set objectives and fulfill our promise to the living and the dead,” IPOB said.