From Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, revealed that the Federal Government, through the Nigerian High Commission in London, has stepped into the ongoing saga involving a former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, over his alleged involvement in organ harvesting.

Lawan also revealed that some senators have been detailed to head to London, the United Kingdom, on Friday, to explore diplomatic options in resolving the issue.

According to Lawan, Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafadeen Ishola, briefed senators at a closed-door session on Wednesday.

He said the High Commissioner revealed some level of progress recorded already by the Nigerian Government.

The High Commissioner, according to Lawan, has engaged the services of some lawyers in the United Kingdom to defend Ekweremadu when he appears in court next month.