Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A civic group, Voters Club of Nigeria (VCN), has joined in condemning the assault meted on the former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu in Germany, noting that any act of violence against law abiding citizens of Nigeria anywhere in the world is condemnable.

The group, in a press statement issued Wednesday in Onitsha, and signed by Uche Mbachu (National Coordinator) and Dr Dominic Danjibo (National Publicity Secretary), affirmed the freedom of movement and association of citizens, including the right to free expression.

It, however, noted with dismay the regrettable comments of many Nigerian thought leaders and government officials tagging the Nuremberg protesters as terrorists, saying that such labels was extreme and unbecoming of a government elected to serve the needs of the people.

The group attributed the Nuremberg episode to the inability of Nigerians to freely protest in their country and the frustrations they bottle up due to their inability to access their elected representatives.

“We also agree that the Nurmberg, Germany, example could be done in Nigeria if the government officials didn’t surround themselves with both military and police. Therefore, these representatives become targets in countries where they do not have access to heavy security.

“The contrast here is interesting. In the eyes of the civilized world, the Nuremberg protesters acted within their rights and in accordance to the laws of the country. In the eyes of Nigeria government officials and South East political leaders, the Nigerian citizens in Nuremberg, Germany, were just IPOB members, Igbos who are drug addicts, rascals and terrorists. This is a sad thing to note, especially when considering the latest developments in Nigeria,” the group stated.

The Voters Club advised elected representatives to be more transparent and accessible to the people and show compassion to their constituents.