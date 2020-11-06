Former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, would join a team of international observers for the November 10 parliamentary election in Jordan on the invitation of the Independent Election Commission of the Middle East nation.

The invitation was extended to the former speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament and member, International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) in a letter signed by the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Jordanian election management body, Dr. Khalid Al Kalaldeh.

The election management body predicated Ekweremadu’s invitation on his vast experience and extensive work in the area of electoral reforms.

“On behalf of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of the Kingdom of Jordan, allow me to welcome you to Jordanian Parliamentary Election 2020.

“On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Jordanian voters will head to their ballot stations to choose under the election law 2016 that introduces an open proportional representation system to elect 130 deputies, who will sit in 19th Parliament.

“To ensure that the election is credible, honest, and transparent, IEC is welcoming the support of all people and all partners, including election observers.”