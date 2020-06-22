Former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed shock over the death of a member representing Isi-Uzo Local Government Area in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chijioke Ugwueze, describing it as an ‘incalculable loss’ to the state and nation as a whole.

Ekweremadu, in a statement on his Facebook page, @iamekweremadu, eulogised the late lawmaker as a promising young leader, who was dedicated to the development of Enugu State and welfare of his constituents.

“I join the government and people of Enugu State in mourning our brother and Member representing Isi-Uzo State constituency, Ugwueze, who died at the weekend.

“An industrialist and philanthropist, Ugwueze was a very enterprising young man, who saw politics as a way of furthering his service to his people and the nation as he was committed to humanity.

“He was a courageous and promising leader, who always stood up for what is right and just. He was unassuming and very much at home with the people, especially his constituents.

“This is, therefore, an incalculable loss, not only to the people of Isi-Uzo and Enugu State, but also to the nation as a whole, for we have lost a priceless gem,” he said.