From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Nigeria-American-based human rights Advocacy group, Nigerians For Peace and Protection of Human Rights (NPPHR) has cautioned the Government of the United Kingdom to scrutinise the alleged claim of organ harvesting levelled against the former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, by a purportedly 15-year-old boy, Ukpo Nwamini David.

According to the group, emerging evidences against Senator Ekweremadu’s accuser, Ukpo Nwamini David, debunk his claims of being a minor who cannot provide consent for the mutually-agreed medical procedure, and his fraudulent quest for asylum to enable him remain in the United Kingdom instead of returning to Nigeria.

Also, documentary evidence emerging from Ukpo’s formal UK visa application where Senator Ekweremadu submitted letters to intimate the government of the United Kingdom of their purpose of visit, may backfire against the UK government and questioned the credibility of the UK judicial system and foreign policies towards black African leaders.

The coordinator of the group, Friday Kenneth, described the charges against Senator Ekweremadu as “insane and trumped-up,” adding that it was a deliberate act by the British Government to allow a fraudulent asylum claim for a man who has committed perjury to enable him to remain in the United Kingdom.