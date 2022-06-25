From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Nigeria – American based human Rights Advocacy group, Nigerians For Peace and Protection of Human Rights (NPPHR) has cautioned the Government of the United Kingdom to scrutinize the alleged claim of organ harvesting levelled against the former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Ike Ekweremadu by a purportedly 15 –year- old boy, Ukpo Nwamini David.

According to the group, emerging evidences against Senator Ekweremadu’s accuser, Ukpo Nwamini David, debunked his claims of being a minor who cannot provide consent for the mutually agreed medical procedure, and his fraudulent quest for Asylum to enable him remain in the United Kingdom instead of returning to Nigeria.

Also, documentary evidence emerging from Ukpo’s formal UK Visa application where Senator Ekweremadu submitted letters to intimate the government of the United Kingdom of their purpose of visit, may backfire against the UK government and question the credibility of the UK Judicial system and foreign policies towards Black African leaders.

The Global Coordinator of the Group, Friday Kenneth described the charges against Senator Ike Ekweremadu as “Insane and Trumped-up” and a deliberate act by the British Government to allow a fraudulent asylum claim for a man who has committed perjury to enable him to remain in the United Kingdom.

“We want to caution the British Government that despite the damage that the ongoing charade against Senator Ike Ekweremadu has caused the British Judiciary, they should immediately retrace their steps and apologise to the Ekweremadu Family.

“Senator Ekweremadu had written to the UK High Commission in Nigeria to support a visa application of a “donor” listed as Ukpo Nwamini David. In the letter, Ekweremadu said Ukpo was undergoing “medical investigations for a kidney donation to his sick daughter, Ms. Sonia Ekweremadu.”

“Although the British Police had claimed that the donor was 15 years old without any documentary evidence, data from Ukpo Nwamini David international passport indicate that he is 21 years old. According to information on the Nigeria passport data page of Ukpo, he was born on October 12, 2000. The date of issuance of the passport was listed as November 4, 2021, which is a few weeks before Ekweremadu wrote to the UK high commission in respect of the medical visa application.”

“A check on the Bank Verification Number (BVN) portal and his National Identification Number (NIN) which has been in existence long before this incident with a print-out date of June 24, 2022 also showed Ukpo’s date of birth as October 12, 2000.”

“The British Government issued Ukpo Nwamini David a six (6) months visa for the medical purpose, both Ukpo’s parents and his family members were officially contacted to help with the kidney donation to the seriously ill daughter of Senator Ekweremadu. Kidney transplant is a well-recognized medical procedure attracting the same sympathies as blood donors. All material facts were disclosed to the British Authorities, and officials of the British High Commission, Lagos, Nigeria.”

He noted that though the case against the former senator and his wife has been adjourned till July 7, 2022, it goes to show that the British Police, Judiciary and Government have shown their open malice to our political system, especially black African leaders.

The group demanded the immediate release of Senator Ekweremadu to enable him take care of his ill daughter.