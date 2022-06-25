From Fred Itua, Abuja

A new twist has opened in the ongoing trial of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, over alleged child organ harvesting.

On Thursday, the London Metropolitan Police charged Ekweremadu and his wife to court over allegation of bringing a minor to the UK for organ harvesting. However, fresh facts have revealed that contrary to claims that the boy, David Ukpo, is 15 years old, he is actually 21.

According to information on the Bank Verification Number (BVN) portal, Ukpo’s date of birth is October 12, 2000. Also, information on the passport data page of Ukpo, showed he was born on October 12, 2000. The date of issuance of the passport was listed as November 4, 2021, which is a few weeks before Senator Ekweremadu wrote to the UK High Commission in respect of the medical visa application.

In the letter of support to the British High Commission on a visa application of a “donor” listed as Ukpo Nwamini David, Ekweremadu said the boy was undergoing “medical investigations for a kidney donation to Ms Sonia Ekweremadu.”

The Ekweremadus were remanded in custody after the arraignment, while the case was adjourned till July 7, 2022.