By Chioma Okezie-Okeh

Comptroller General of Immigration, Isa Jere Idris, has confirmed the passport being paraded on social media with the name, David Ukpo Nwamina, was issued by the Nigerian Immigration.

In a Zoom press conference, the NIS boss insisted the boy met all requirements needed and was born on October 12, 2000. He said the birth certificate of Nwamini, kidney donor in the trial of Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, is actually 21 years old and not 15 as being alleged.

“The service wishes to set the record straight by informing the public that the suggestions that it did not properly vet the breeder documents issued by the applicant during his passport application are not only off the mark, but mere fabrications aimed at tarnishing the image of the service.

“The facts of the matter concerning the case above, therefore, are that the said Nwamina applied and paid for the enhanced standard passport using the NIS portal after which he approached the Gwagwalada passport office, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on November 2, 2021 for his interview.

“To support his application, Nwamina presented all the necessary documents required, including his National Population Commission issued birth certificate, showing October 12, 2000, as his date of birth; his National Identity Number corroborating the date of birth on his birth certificate, issued by NIMC; a letter of introduction issued by Ebonyi State Government Liaison Office situated at Maitama District, Abuja, and a guarantor’s form duly signed by one Uchechukwu Chukwuma Ogbonno In view of the above, the public may wish to be informed that the date of birth, or any other information for that matter, on any Nigerian passport is printed on the document only after a thorough vetting process that involves both physical and forensic examination of the applicant’s breeder documents. Nwamina’s case, therefore, was not different.”

He also assured that the service is committed towards protecting the integrity of the passport and appealed to the public to desist from making unfounded utterances as they are capable of denting the image of the service.