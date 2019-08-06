Chinyere Anyanwu

Nigeria’s immediate past deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, President-General of pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo and Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, are among special guests expected at the second annual Igbo Cultural Festival and Convention in Nürnberg, Germany, on August 17.

The cultural festival and convention being organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany (NIG), the apex body of all Igbos living and working in Germany holds at Löwensaal am Tier Garten, Schmausenbruck Str. 166, 90480 Nürnberg, Germany, according to a statement signed by Ozofor, NIG coordinator, and Joe-blaise Akanazu, the event committee chairman/NIG deputy coordinator.

The organisers said the objective of the event themed ‘Reawakening the Igbo Spirit in the 21st Century’, among others, is to provide a forum for Ndi-Igbo diasporans and other stakeholders to network and consult on issues of economic importance and to enable an atmosphere of better, broader cooperation between the German-Nigerian business communities with the aim of boosting investors’ interest and facilitating pragmatic exchange of expertise and transfer of technology to the homeland.The statement said Ndi-Igbo Germany will also use the opportunity to host and honour distinguished sons and daughters of Nigeria who, despite all odds, have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour.