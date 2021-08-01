Former deputy president of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has warned that Nigeria and Africa are at the risk of harsher environmental challenges in the near future unless more attention, efforts, and resources are invested in protecting the environment.

Ekweremadu, who is also a member of the Belgium-based Climate Parliament, raised the alarm at the weekend when he joined the Rotary Club District 9142 to plant trees in Enugu as part of the ongoing efforts by the organisation and its partners to help preserve the environment.

He commended the Rotary International for extending their humanitarian work to the protection of the environment, expressing worry that environmental challenges had continued to dispossess Nigerians of their environment. The lawmaker, therefore, urged citizens and government at all levels to be alive to their responsibilities to the environment.

“Today, we have desertification still happening in the North, gully erosion in the East, coastal erosion in the Niger Delta and riverine areas. This means that if we don’t do something substantial in the next few years, all of us will probably converge on the middle of Nigeria because all these may have taken over our environment.

“Also, the truth is that Africa emits the lowest Co2 (Carbon dioxide), but we are among the greatest in terms of the challenge and the possible danger. If we do not do anything about it today, tomorrow will be very devastating.

