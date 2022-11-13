From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

More reactions continue to trail the Federal Government’s siezure of the property of the embattled former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu currently facing some charges in London.

Spiritual Director of Soul Revival Ministry, Nnewi, Anambra State, Prophet Iyke Uzukwu on Sunday said after a careful examination of the Federal Government’s action, he felt that it was an extension of injustices meted to the Igbo as a consequence of the civil war.

The Prophet reasoned that if losing the war would make the Igbo to remain slaves perpetually, that it would be better for the Igbo nation to persistently and relentlessly fight for their freedom from bondage.

“Nigerian governement abducted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and took him to court. Some prominent Igbo met with President Muhammadu Buhari to release Kanu but he insisted that court would decide Kanu’s case. The same President refused to honour the Appeal Court’s judgment to release Kanu.

“Now they have remembered former Deputy Senate President, Ekweremmadu who is held in London but has not been convicted. What the Federal Government has deemed fit to do is to confiscate his buildings and land to the tune of 40 pieces. They took advantage of his predicament. Too bad.

“If the Economic and Financial Crime Control (EFCC) wants to fight corruption at the National Assembly or elsewhere, it should start from top to bottom without being selective. What has happened to Ekweremmadu is selective justice.

“Is Ekweremmadu the only lawmaker who has houses in Nigeria and abroad? Federal Government should tell Nigerians the offense he committed that warranted the action.

“We can never support evil but Nigerians have been told the items of property siezed from Ekweremmadu but Nigerians have not been told why he is singled out. It has been the tradition of Nigerian governement to probe someone who is either in prison or dead. Ekweremmadu is being probed because he is being detained abroad.

Why wasn’t he probed over the years, ” Prophet Uzukwu said.

He said that Abacha’s loots only surfaced when the former Nigerian Head of State was no more. He said that the Abacha’s alleged loots must have been relooted and called on the Federal Government to set up a high-powered committee to know the position of the loots and report back to Nigerians.

Uzukwu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no moral justification to claim to be fighting corruption, alleging that its party Presidential candidate was produced by delegates bought with money.

“It’s not even hidden that this governement applauds it and still say they are fighting corruption. There are over ninety five percent corrupt politicians in Nigeria walking freely on the streets in front of law enforcement agencies. Nothing happens to them.

“We voted this governement in 2015 to fight corruption but instead of reducing it is increasing on a daily basis. The APC governement said Covid-19 slowed down its action. But Covid-19 is over, what have they done? Nigerians are not happy, ” he noted.