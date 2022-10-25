In demonstration of solidarity with their son and former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, the people of Mpu community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State shut their market at the weekend to pray for divine intervention in his ongoing trial alongside his wife in the United kingdom over alleged organ harvest conspiracy.

The community equally appealed to the Federal Government to intervene in Ekweremadu’s continued detention insisting it was injustice both to him and Nigeria. They claimed the Nigerian government could not have treated a UK member of parliament in the same manner.

They made the appeal during a one-day prayer summit organised by the leadership of the community to seek divine intervention on the matter.

Leading the prayer, Head Pastor, Ancient Path Restoration Revival Assembly, Nathaniel Nwankwo, admonished the people to put their faith in God as the ultimate decider of every case.

“We are committing Mpu community primarily to God, thanking Him for the good things he has done for the land and asking for divine intervention in the trouble surrounding our brother, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who had been away from the shores of Nigeria since June 21,2022 for an allegation that has no basis,” he said.

President-General of the Community, Chief Francis Oshimiri-Ude, said Ekweremadu had saved so many lives by his acts of philanthropy, expressing grief that “water appears to be sticking between his teeth for trying to do the same for his own daughter.”

He described Ekweremadu as an illustrious son of the community saying without him, their world seems shattered.

“We know he didn’t commit any crime. This is a man with a heart of gold, who has transformed our communities and many communities in Enugu West and beyond. So, those holding him should investigate his life style from birth to know that he has good records, the reason we started giving leadership responsibilities even before he was 10 years old. He should be released unconditionally to rejoin his people and continue his good works, which he had been carrying out for over 20 years now.”

In a sombre mood, one the women leaders, Mrs. Happiness Ajah, said they had cried uncontrollably because Ekweremadu is all they have.

Traditional ruler of Amokofia Mpu Autonomous Community, Igwe Cyprian Udemefuna, his counterpart from Anekeorji Mpu Autonomous Community, Igwe David Ajah and traditional ruler of Achi Orie Mpu Autonomous Community, Igwe Cletus Udechukwu, said the entire community had been in sober mood following the ordeal facing the Ekweremadu’s family in the UK.

The Royal fathers, who described the Senator as a great achiever and a worthy Nigerian, encouraged members of the community to intensify prayers without ceasing until something positive happens.

They also called on the South East Traditional Rulers Council to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter, especially given Ekweremadu’s usual interventions for other Igbo leaders in difficult situations.

They said: “We closed the market and shops today to demonstrate the weight of anger in us over our brother’s incarceration in the UK. In fact, it is to show that we are highly annoyed. We are also here to ask God for his mercies, to bring back our brother and son, who has been held overseas for trying to save his daughter in a proper way. He wrote to the UK authorities and did not hide anything.”