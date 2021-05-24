From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, daughter of late Chief Alex Ekwueme, and aspirant for the November 6 Anambra governorship election, has condoled with the family of former Senate President Late Dr Chuba Okadigbo over the death of their son, Pharaoh Okadigbo.

In a statement released by her media office in Awka on Monday, Onyemelukwe described Pharaoh as an energetic young man who had so much to add to the advancement of society.

‘I am indeed saddened to receive the news of his untimely death. I offer my thoughts, prayers and well-wishes to his family during this very dark time,’ the statement read.

‘I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul. I also pray that our Lord brings the Okadigbos and all who knew Pharaoh the much-needed fortitude to bear this painful loss,’ she concluded.