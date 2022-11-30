Senator representing Anambra Central at the National Assembly, Uche Ekwunife, has been bestowed with an additional award for her infrastructure and empowerment interventions.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for 2023 senatorial election since her election to the Senate in 2019 has received numerous awards from reputable organisations in honour of her constituent project and empowerment delivery.

The latest of such honour was on Sunday conferred on Ekwunife by the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) at the St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka, presided over by the organisation’s President, Lady Helen Eze.

According to Eze, the organisation decided to honour Ekwunife on account of her contributions in the area of human capital development across the constituency and beyond.

Enumerating the lawmaker’s impacts in their communities, Eze asserted that despite the challenges faced by the female gender in Nigerian politics, Ekwunife has instituted positive changes in her senatorial zone through her administration as the parliamentarian representing Anambra Central.

Eze, who spoke on behalf of the organisation commended Ekwunife; “through her excellent representation, Ekwunife has changed the insinuations that men are more likely acceptable in Nigerian politics than women. If we look at how she started at the House of Representatives, both in her private capacity and influence as a public office holder, we can see that she has done a lot for us.

“Ekwunife has outperformed and surpassed the achievements of her predecessors and as women, we have to support our own not just because she’s a woman but based on her unquantifiable performance. She has been with us, she is not the type that comes only during election period she has always been with us and supported us.”

Ekwunife expressed delight over the decision of the organisation which she described as prestigious to reward her for doing what she has great passion for, adding that she has no plans of quitting anytime soon.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the organisers of this award and all the people around me that made it possible for their various contributions.

“Whatever I do is predicated on the need to improve the lot of humanity and I am exceptionally motivated to do more by this special honour. I have always been there for you and will always make myself available to serve our constituency and country in the years ahead,” Ekwunife said.