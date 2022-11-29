From Kenneth Udeh

Senator representing Anambra Central at the 9th National Assembly , Senator Uche Ekwunife has been bestowed with an additional award on infrastructure and empowerment interventions.

Ekwunife, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Candidate For 2023 Senatorial elections since her election to the Senate in 2019 has received numerous awards from reputable organisations in honour of her constituent project and empowerment delivery.

The latest of such honour was on Sunday conferred on Ekwunife by the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) at the St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka presided over the Organisation’s President, Lady Helen Eze.

According to Helen the organisation decided to honour Senator Ekwunife on account of her contributions in the area of human capital development across the constituency and beyond.

Enumerating the Lawmaker’s impacts in their communities, Helen asserted that despite the challenges faced by the female gender in Nigerian Politics Ekwunife has instituted positive changes in their Senatorial zone through her administration as the Parliamentarian representing Anambra Central.

Helen who spoke on behalf of the organisation commended Ekwunife; “through her excellent representation Ekwunife has changed the insinuations that men are more likely acceptable in Nigerian Politics than women. If we look at how she started at the House of Representatives both in her private capacity and influence as a Public office holder , we can see that she has done a lot for us.

“Ekwunife has outperformed and surpassed the achievements of her predecessors and as women we have to support our own not just because she’s a woman but based on her unquantifiable performance. She has been with us , she is not the type that comes only during election period she has always been with us and supported us.

Declaring the support, while presenting Ekwunife with the award plaque, the women stated that there is absolutely no need to swap someone who has an excellent record of superlative performance with the one who has no idea what lawmaking, representation and oversight really implies.

Senator Uche Ekwunife expressed delight over the decision of the organisation which she described as “Prestigious” to reward her for doing what she has great passion for, adding that she has no plans of quitting anytime soon.

Ekwunife promised to do more;

“My sincere appreciation goes to the organizers of this admirable award and all the people around me that made it possible for their various contributions.

“Whatever I do is predicated on the need to improve the lot of humanity and I am exceptionally motivated to do more by this special honour. I have always been there for you and will always make myself available to serve our constituency and country in the years ahead.

“Your previous support made it possible for me to serve you all these years and your envisaged partnership with me ahead of the 2023 election is critical to ensuring that a woman takes up a sensitive position that will not only create positive opportunities for the womenfolk, but the citizenry as well.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Anambra Central senatorial district, I appreciate you and pray that God Almighty will continue to bless and guide you in all your endeavours, “