Senator representing Anambra Central, Senator Uche Ekwunife has condemned in strongest terms has condemned Sunday’s unsuccessful assassination attempt on Senator Ifeanyi Uba by yet to be identified gunmen.

Senator Ubah who currently represents Anambra South escaped death by the whiskers on Sunday when assassins unleashed a barrage of bullets at his convoy, which resulted in the alleged killing of an unspecified number of his aides, including five police escorts in the convoy.

Ubah, a Chieftain of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), came under heavy bombardment at Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu junction in Njikoka local government area of the state.

In a statement on Monday issued on her verified social media handle, Ekwunife condemned the attack , urging government and security agencies to fish out the killers.

She noted ;”I received with shock the news of the attack on the convoy of my brother, colleague and Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

I condemn the incident in the strongest terms. It is unimaginable. My sincere condolences go to the families who lost their loved ones in the senseless carnage. My thoughts and prayers are with them.

This is not the Anambra of our dreams.

Government and security agencies must leave no stone unturned in arresting the security situation in our state and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to justice.

In a similar vein, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar beared the assassination attempt.

In a statement via his verified Twitter on Sunday, Atiku condemned the dastardly act.

He stated, “The attack on the convoy of Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah stands condemned. My condolences go to the families of those injured and killed in the attack. I share my sympathy with the Distinguished Senator. May the souls of the departed Rest in Peace.

“We’ve got work to do to ensure that safety and security returns to our dear country. –AA.”

