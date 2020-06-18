Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Uche Ekwunife has called for the decentralization of the Nigerian Army University located at Biu in Borno State.

Making the call during a public hearing on the bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Army University, Biu by the Senate Committee on Army, Ekwunife who is a member of the Committee canvassed for the institution to be established in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

She noted that the Army university being a citadel of learning, could play a vital role in dealing with the security challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

Adding that it could as well assist in strengthen the relationship between the military and the civilian population, the Senator insisted that make the presence of such novel university felt across the country was reasonable.

She said, “This is a specialised university and first of its kind in Nigeria. Crime has no colour or religion. Crime is crime in any part of the country. That is why I suggest that we should have campuses in every zone while we have the centre in Borno State where the university is already sited.

“It is appropriate to have campuses of a specialised school like the Army university in all the zones. It will help us, not only in terms of technological advancement but to also reduce the crime rate in Nigeria.”

Ekwunife particularly, proposed that the campus for the South East should be located in Agulu, Anambra State where according to her there were enough land to accommodate the institution.