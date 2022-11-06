From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Senator representing Anambra Central, Uche Ekwunife, has commended Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for his administration’s efforts in securing lives and property of people of the the state and in the area of youth empowerment.

Ekwunife’s commendation came on Saturday while outlining her empowerment initiatives in 9th Senate which she said were aimed at harnessing the talents and vocational skills of youths in her constituency and the state at large.

While praising the state governor, on his administration’s efforts in harnessing the potential of the youths in the state and in developing the state’s economy , the Anambra Central Senator also lauded the governor’s efforts at securing lives and property in the state.

Ekwunife, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Science and Technology, described the youths as the backbone of every nation and stating that the direction of a country is directly proportional to the productivity of the young population.

Speaking to thousands of youths who converged on Stanel Dome, Awka, Ekwunife urged the youths to look beyond certificates and arm themselves with skills which will make them problem-solvers in the society. She stated that skill acquisition would reduce youth restiveness and unemployment to the barest minimum.

In her capacity as legislator, Ekwunife listed various youth skill development programmes which she facilitated to her constituents via the National Zonal Intervention and Constituency Programme by the Federal Government. These include: New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) organised skill acquisition programme for youths and women in Anambra State where hundreds were tutored on how to make hats, beads, slippers, cakes, bags, shoes and hand fans, among other things; the Nigerian Building & Road Research Institute (NBRRI) program during which some youths were trained on the use of NBRRI finished products in building through modern masonry, carpentry and painting for skilled technicians, among other.

Sharing her thoughts at the event organised by the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor of Anambra State on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism, Ekwunife said; “the government has a leading role to play in youth empowerment, and can show this leadership by providing education and training for young people.

“Provision of skill, business, moral and financial supports are avenues through which the government can also assist young people achieve their full potential.

“In my capacity as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have prioritised youth development and empowerment programmes. Over 7000 constituents have benefitted from the various tranches of our skill acquisition and development programmes for women and youths.

“Youth empowerment should be a priority of any responsible government as only an empowered youth can be creative or seek to venture into entrepreneurship. Our chances of developing and sustaining a creative economy lie in empowering our youths with relevant skills.

While noting that the federal government has numerous programmes for the Nigerian youth through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the Chairman Senate Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation reassured on her commitment toward using the instrumentality of legislation to attract more youth empowerment programmes to the young people in her constituency.