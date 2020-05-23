The senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Mrs Uche Ekwunife, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the signing of Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 granting financial autonomy to state legislature and judiciary.

She described the action as a step in the right direction for Nigeria’s democracy while noting that financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary will strengthen both institutions of government and guarantee effectiveness in the performance of their functions.

While thanking President Buhari for putting in force an executive order that guarantees autonomy for these two important arms of government, Ekwunife urged the President to equally consider enforcing financial, electorial and administrative autonomy for local government councils in Nigeria.

She described the local government as an important tier of government which should not be subsumed by the state governments.

According to Senator Ekwunife, a vibrant and independent local government administration will guarantee the provision of basic infrastructures such as construction of rural roads, provision of pipe-borne water, the building of schools and markets in communities within councils’ jurisdiction. Such development will also ensure that the local government administration, as a tier of government closest to the people, should be directly accountable to the people, she said.

The senator also used the opportunity to appeal to President Buhari to support a constitutional amendment that will guarantee gender parity in government appointments.

She noted that a minimum of 40 per cent appointments for all genders (male and female) in government will enable the nation to fully harness the talent and uniqueness of both genders, and place the country on the path of achieving gender parity, which is a critical part of the sustainable development goals.