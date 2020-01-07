Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Iyom Uche Ekwunife, has commended President Muhamadu Buhari over the quality and pace of the work on Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

Ekwunife, who inspected the ongoing reconstruction work on the expressway, expressed satisfaction with what was going on especially at the Anambra axis.

The project was an augmented part of the Enugu-Umunya reconstruction contract which was awarded last year, with a contract period of 42 months.

She said that with work so far done, President Buhari had shown that he is a listening President that has the interest of the people at heart.

The Senator also commended Minister of Works Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola for the priority he has given to the construction of the very strategic road.

Ekwunife, who was received by the representatives of contractor, RCC, praised the company for the quality and pace of the ongoing project and urged them to continue with it in order to ensure that the project was completed before the next rainy season.

This, she said, was important in the light of the 2020 meteorological reports which predicts heavy and torrential rainfall this year.

“Looking at the quality of the road they are doing, I am convinced that it will last; so, I want to commend the contractor on the work they are doing. I also plead with them to complete the job before the next rains… I implore them to always confer with us as representatives of the people in the National Assembly should they meet with any challenges. It is my avowed commitment to continue to pursue the people agenda,” Ekwunife said.

Noting that the Enugu-Onitsha expressway was so bad because it was the only major road leading to the southeast, Ekwunife said that if the alternative road was not done, no matter how much government puts in repairing the Enugu-Onitsha road, it would dilapidate once the traffic was heavy.

She said the “Enugu-Onitsha expressway is one of the busiest roads in Nigeria in terms of commerce and traffic. If this is the only road leading to the South East, it will affect its longevity. If the Onitsha-Umueri-Nzam-Kogi road is completed, it will be a legacy project for President Buhari.”

She appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to prioritize the construction of the Onitsha-Umueri-Nzam-Innoma-Kogi federal highway, as it would provide alternative commuter routes from the southeast to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.