Joffrey Anyanwu

Senator Uche Ekwunife representing Anambra Central Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, recently met with officials of the US Department of State in Washington DC.

The meeting, which Ekwunife described as one of several engagements she intends to initiate with the USA and other countries, centred on the development of international coalitions and mutual collaboration for the benefit of Nigerian citizens.

The discussions focused on Ekwunife’s legislative agenda, including the increased participation of women in politics, the education of the girl child, educational opportunities for children in IDP camps, underaged marriage and rape prevention. Senator Ekwunife also solicited their cooperation and partnership with Nigeria in improving Science and Technology in Nigeria, especially in the areas of research and development. She assured them of her commitment, as Chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology, to provide the enabling environment for USA to successfully partner with Nigeria in development of Science and Technology.

The State Department officials commended Ekwunife’s interest in these issues of global importance and her determination to confront these issues. They assured her of their willingness to partner with her in these areas of common interest, especially given the fact that these are issues which not only benefit her own constituency, but also positively impacts both the Southeast Zone, and Nigerian citizens in general.