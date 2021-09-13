From Obinna Odogwu, Aloysius Attah and Magnus Eze

Chairperson of the Anambra State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Uche Ekwunife, has restated her resolve to give her best to ensure that the party wins the November 6 governorship poll in the state.

Ekwunife, who represents Anambra Central Senatorial Zone in the House of Senate, also called on the members of the party to work assiduously to deliver the party in the election.

She made the statement at a stakeholders meeting held on Saturday at Senator Uche Ekwunife Event Centre, Awka.

Speaking at the meeting, which was attended by some of the key leaders of the party, she made it clear that PDP remained the most credible alternative for Ndi Anambra; and that the party leaders would not leave any stone unturned in their efforts to win the poll.

The influential senator, who is also a grassroots politician, described her party as one built on democratic ideals, even as she made it clear that the party was already on a sweet ride to Agu Awka Government House, considering the many positive factors working for it.

She, therefore, appealed to the members of the party who may still be aggrieved for some reasons to forgive the party because there is an urgent need for the party to remain united ahead of the crucial poll.

She equally urged the party’s candidate, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, to be magnanimous in victory and exhaust all possible means to assuage the aggrieved members, including those who had taken the party to court.

Ekwunife re-emphasised that politics is local, urging stakeholders to return to their respective local government areas/wards with determination; and work tirelessly to ensure that those who left the party returned within the shortest period of time.

Conveying the message of the party’s vice presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, who was unavoidably absent, Ekwunife reiterated the need for all hands to be on deck to ensure that the party emerged victorious in the poll.

“I urge everyone to return to their respective local government areas/wards with determination; and to discharge their duties with dedication and clear conscience. If every one of us here wins our polling unit, PDP will win,” she said.

Chairman on the occasion, Senator Ben Obi, commended Ekwunife for her efforts towards ensuring the party’s victory, describing her as a politician who understands the intricacies of politics and a dogged fighter who fights for what she believes in.

He, however, appreciated God for the Appeal Court’s victory, stressing that the battle had just begun. He advised the party’s candidate to embrace all and sundry to ensure that PDP returns to Agu Awka Government House.

State chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, noted that the duty of the stakeholders was very simple, yet tasking, but stressed that with the spirit of oneness and focus, the party would surely win the poll.

