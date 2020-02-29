Football fans will be treated to a bumper package this weekend as big derby games from the Serie A and La Liga, as well as games from the Premier League will be aired on GOtv this weekend.

The games, scheduled to hold from 28 February – 1 March, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

Bournemouth will continue their fight to escape relegation from the Premier League when they host Chelsea at Dean Court on Saturday. The game kicks off at 4pm and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 2.

Four seasons after it gained promotion from the Championship and showcased decent displays, Bournemouth’s status in the Premier League is now being threatened. The Cherries are struggling this season and are currently placed in 16th position, just two points above the drop zone. They have lost three of their last five games and manager Eddie Howe will be hoping for an improved response from his players, including Joshua King, Callum Wilson, Dan Gosling and Steve Cook. Chelsea, on the other hand, are hoping to secure a top-four position and strengthened their cause after securing an important win against Tottenham Hotspur.