Zinedine Zidane does not believe the Clasico today will decide who wins La Liga this season even if Real Madrid lose to Barcelona and fall five points behind them in La Liga.

Yet opposite number Quique Setien believes Barca’s two-point cushion at the top makes the match at the Santiago Bernabeu “much more important for Madrid” than his team.

Victory for the Catalans would effectively give them a six-point advantage over Madrid, given what would be a superior head-to-head, with 12 games left to play.

But Zidane insists there would be still be a way back. “I don’t think anyone will lose anything this weekend,” he said in a press conference on Saturday. “There are still 12 games left, we’ll still be in the title race regardless of the result. But we’re going to try to win, 100 per cent.”

Setien, also speaking Saturday, said the pressure was all on Real.

“For Madrid this match is certainly much more important than for us. In relation to their situation in the table, it is a key match, I don’t know if it’s decisive, but it’s very important.”