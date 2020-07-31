Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state Deputy Governor Alhaji Haruna Manu has commended the people of the state for their compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

Manu, who made the declaration on Friday at the Taraba State University Eid Ground in Jalingo said that the compliance by the people of the state had minimised spread of the pandemic in the state.

Manu called on the Muslim Ummah to use the period of Sallah and pray against further spread of the disease and for restoration of peace in the state.

“This Sallah celebration is unique because we have celebrated it in low keys due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am appealing to the Muslim Ummah to pray against further spread of the disease not only in Taraba but all over the world.

“I also urge our Muslim faithful to pray for the unity and peace in our dear state and country at large” he said.

Similarly, the Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly Doctor Joseph Kunini has saluted the Muslim faithful in the state for a peaceful Sallah celebration.

In a press statement issued in Jalingo on Friday, Kunini said that the peace was priceless and it is the responsibility of every member of the state contribute their little quota towards the achievement of lasting peace.

He urged the people to use the occasion to pray their leaders and and the country at large.