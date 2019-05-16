Former Liverpool FC forward, El Hadji Diouf is among the eight African football legends expected to arrive Lagos today for ‘The Match’ to celebrate Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday in Lagos.

The Senegalese superstar, who was responsible for his country’s first quarterfinal finish at the 2002 World Cup jointly hosted by Korea/Japan, is to fly into Lagos from France.

Though retired from football since 2015, El Hadji Diouf still have his eyes on the game, working as a Government Goodwill Ambassador and Adviser on Sport to President Macky Sall.

He is also running his own sports newspaper business in Dakar and operating his own gymnasium.

Gérard Houllier ahead of the 2002 World Cup signed Diouf in 2002 for £10 million. His impressive performances in the tournament for Senegal, led to excitement for his arrival at Anfield.

Apart from the spat incident at Liverpool, Diouf distinguished himself in the Premier League before moving on to Bolton Wanderers and other clubs elsewhere.

Coordinator of ‘The Match’, Waidi Akanni could not hide his feelings yesterday, with the arrival of former Bolton Wanderers’ midfielder, Khalilou Fadiga.

“As you can see, the excitement is building, as the former African stars have started to trickle into Lagos to honour Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his laudable strides in sports developments,” gushed the ex international.