Former Senegalese forward, El Hadji Diouf has made a not so shocking remark about Nigeria’s Veteran retired maestro, Austin Okocha, as he revealed he is the most talented African football player he has ever seen picking him ahead of Samuel Eto, Didier Drogba.

Having represented Leeds United, Stade Rennais in Ligue I, the Senegalese joined host of other admirers in praising the Nigerian despite not so much personal achievements, awards and trophies.

El Hadji Diouf said: “Two best African players of the last decades are Eto’o & Drogba, but the most talented African footballer since I was born is Jay-Jay Okocha. He’s the most talented player I’ve ever seen, but he didn’t win as many trophies as the others, he didn’t win a Ballon D’or”.

The Nigerian, who once played for Bolton wanderers was known as a skilful playmaker, who is considered as the best Nigerian and one of the best African players of all time, lauded for his confidence with the ball, technique, creativity and dribbling skills, as well as his use of feints, in particular the step-overs. He was part of the Nigeria Tunisia 1994 winning team, Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.