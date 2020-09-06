Emma Jemegah

The management of El-Kanemi Warriors FC of Maiduguri has called on its players to resume training on Tuesday, in preparation for the 2020/21 football season.

The statement was issued after a meeting of both the technical and administrative departments of the club with Youth Empowerment and Sports Commissioner, Sainna Buba, in attendance.

The meeting x-rayed the importance of early resumption of players training towards grooming a formidable team.

The meeting also revealed that the club has changed the old narratives of recruiting players on loan, now that it has outrightly signed over 10 players whose clearances were given to Elkanemi at the cost of N13million.

The training will resume Tuesday to confirm the retained and new players of the team before subsequent payment of September salaries to signed players only.

El Kanemi Warriors were leading their group alongside Tornadoes with same points and goals in the aborted Nigeria National league (NNL).