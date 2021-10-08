Having honed his musical skills while working with a diverse selection of artistes and producers, including Peruzzi, Fresh VDM, Masterkraft, Speroach Beatz, to mention a few, budding Nigerian independent singer and songwriter, Prince Adieze, aka El Prince, has released a new EP titled Green Vibe.

Born and raised in the vibrant Ajegunle neighbourhood in Lagos that influenced his sound, which he calls “Patan na patan” – an eclectic blend of musical influences.

The EP, ‘Green Vibe’, comes fully loaded with six tracks, led by a solid Afropop tune titled “IMA,” featuring Nigerian superstar, Mayorkun. The project showcases the depth and range of his artistry.

‘Green Vibe’ is largely inspired by the lifestyle of resilience and re-growth exhibited by the average Nigerian, featuring tracks like ‘God No Go Shame Us’, which is a hopeful reflection on the current state of Nigeria, following the brutal 20-10-2020 shooting at the Lekki Tollgate.

Speaking on the unique vocals and eclectic sound, he dropped on the EP, he said, “I’m here to stay, so I came here with my bucket and my toothpaste and my bed. I’m not going nowhere.”

“Green Vibe is like a playlist or mix tape of different styles and influences. It’s ‘patan na patan’ or ‘anything goes’. You’ve got dancehall, afro-beat, highlife, afro-pop. You’ve got dark, you’ve got happy. What brings it all together is the subject, which is the common man’s experience.

“So much of our music is inspirational, talking about getting rich and living in luxury. Meanwhile, most Africans are struggling. I come from a humble background and I want to write songs that everybody can relate to – the hustle, injustice, loyalty, love, those are universal.

“The name of the EP – ‘Green Vibe’ – refers to a particular lifestyle. It’s about resilience and re-growth. The way a tree might get knocked down but finds a way to recover, adapt and thrive,” he concluded.

