Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu have made case for the review of all government policies and programmes in the country.

The duo said any government policy or programme that is not yielding any positive result in the last 20 years should be reviewed with a view to make it gainful.

However, the two Governors did not mention any of the government policy that needs to be reviewed.

Both El-Rufai and Akeredolu spoke at the Ajasin Foundation Colloquium held yesterday in Akure in honour of the first executive Governor of Ondo State, Michael Adekunle Ajasin.

Specifically, El-Rufai who urged Nigerians to always chose competence above any political or ethic affiliation while choosing their leaders, stressed the need for Nigerians to elect pragmatic leaders.

The Governor who spoke on the theme “promoting Economic Development, Social Justice and Rule of Law as pathways to Stability, Peace and Prosperity In Nigeria”, said Nigeria needs intelligent people in politics.

El-Rufai noted that citizens of the country must have access to justice, if the elites must enjoy their wealth.

He said, ” One of the problems of the country is that the elites are not ready to team up with others to make the country work and that is not too good because if the country works, they will be the greatest beneficiary.

“Nigerians have not realised that if their neighbors are not well they will not enjoy their wealth. One of this is that they must have access to justice. The law must be balance.

“Each person should be judged by his merit and competence, if we want our country to grow. Any policy that we have that has not worked for the development of the country for 20 to 40 years should be reviewed.

Speaking, Governor Akeredolu, said without rule of law, there cannot be any meaningful development in the country.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, noted that the difference between Nigeria and other countries of the world is that people lack respect for rule of law.