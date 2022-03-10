From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointment of Mr. Adamu Yohanna, Village Head of Tafa Gari as overseer of the newly created Dnata Chiefdom in Kagarko Local Government Area of the State.

El-Rufai made the announcement through the Local Government Council Chairman, Mr. Nasara Rabo in a letter on Thursday.

It would be recalled that Dnata Chiefdom was among the four Chiefdoms created by Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s administration on 1st November, 2021.

The letter reads; I write to convey approval of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mal. Nasir el-Rufai of your appointment as the Overseer of the newly created 3rd class Dnata Chiefdom, with immediate effect pending the appointment of a substantive Chief”

However, the Council Chairman, Nasara Rabo charged the newly Overseer of the Chiefdom to uphold the principles of culture and pursue sustenance of peaceful coexistence by bringing all the ethnic groups within his domain together.

He explained that the action was followed to strengthened peaceful coexistence among the people and ethnic nationalities that are within the Chiefdom.

The new Dnata chiefdom was created out of Jere Chiefdom, separated by the Rivers banks of Jere and Tafa of Kaduna and Niger state.

It was gathered that there are 5 rulling houses in the area, which are Kagumi, Gujeni, Idda Dulumi and chakunwo.